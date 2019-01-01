Meituan Dianping Reports Q1 Loss as Covid-19 Hits Its Core Businesses

Beijing (PingWest)- Meituan Dianping, China’s largest on-demand services provider, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in revenue for the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic affected the company’s food delivery service and other businesses across the country.

Total revenue fell to 16.75 billion yuan from 19.17 billion yuan a year earlier, down 12.6% compared to the same period of last year.

After three consecutive profitable quarters, the company said the loss for the first quarter ended March 31 was CNY1.58 billion yuan, compared with a CNY1.43 billion loss for the year earlier period.

Beijing-based Meituan, whose business ranges from food delivery, hotel booking to ride hailing, warned it would be affected by the pandemic for the rest of the year.

“Our food delivery business was facing significant challenges on both the supply side and demand side for the first quarter of 2020,” the company said in its exchange filing. “Looking forward, there are still uncertainties and potential downsides amid the ongoing development of Covid-19 situation, we expect that factors including consumers’ insufficient confidence in offline consumption activities and the risk of merchants’ closure would continue to have a potential impact on our business performance. A large number of local service merchants are still struggling for survival.”

Backed by internet giant Tencent Holdings, Meituan is under pressure from restaurants to lower commission charges for its core food delivery service because many restaurants across the country are struggling to survive amid the impact of the pandemic.

In its filing on Monday, Meituan said first-quarter revenue from its core food delivery business slid 11.4% from a year ago, as order volumes had not fully recovered by the end of March.

Daily food delivery volumes recovered to roughly 90% of pre-pandemic levels in the week of May 11, Meituan’s chief financial officer Chen Shaohui said during an earnings call.

Chen Shaohui also said that the company was cautiously optimistic about demand recovery in hotel bookings, as they believed consumers’ hygiene concerns would last for a long period of time.